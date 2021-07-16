Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Price Target Increased to C$38.50 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$36.00 to C$38.50 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on TECK. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$26.50 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $30.00 to $27.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$32.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Teck Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.94.

TECK traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.84. 119,177 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,006,753. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Teck Resources has a one year low of $10.02 and a one year high of $26.72.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Teck Resources had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Teck Resources will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Teck Resources by 201.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Teck Resources by 25.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $126,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Teck Resources by 23.7% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $189,000. Institutional investors own 45.38% of the company’s stock.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

