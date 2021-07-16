Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) PT Raised to C$35.00

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$32.00 to C$35.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TECK. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Teck Resources from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Teck Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. CIBC upped their price target on Teck Resources from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Teck Resources from $30.00 to $27.50 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Teck Resources currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.34.

Shares of NYSE TECK opened at $22.42 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Teck Resources has a one year low of $10.02 and a one year high of $26.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.31.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Teck Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Teck Resources will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0404 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.26%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECK. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 201.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $189,000. 45.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

