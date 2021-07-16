Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target Cut to C$35.00

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its price objective trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$39.00 to C$35.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

TECK.B has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Teck Resources to C$32.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Bank of America reissued a buy rating on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$35.00 price target on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$32.03.

TSE TECK.B opened at C$28.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$15.02 billion and a P/E ratio of -60.21. Teck Resources has a 52 week low of C$13.46 and a 52 week high of C$32.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.54, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$28.66.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

