Ted Baker (LON:TED) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Ted Baker Plc (LON:TED) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 139.80 ($1.83). Ted Baker shares last traded at GBX 128.30 ($1.68), with a volume of 623,698 shares changing hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 225 ($2.94) price target on shares of Ted Baker in a report on Monday, June 14th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £233.50 million and a P/E ratio of -2.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 166.75.

Ted Baker Plc engages in the design, wholesale, and retail of menswear, womenswear, and accessories under the Ted Baker brand in the United States, the United Kingdome, Europe, Canada, and South Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Licensing. It offers various collections, including global, phormal, endurance, accessories, bedding, children's wear, eyewear, footwear, fragrance and skin wear, gifting and stationery, jewelry, lingerie and sleepwear, luggage, neckwear, rugs, suiting, technical accessories, tiles, and watches.

