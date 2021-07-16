Ted Baker Plc (OTCMKTS:TBAKF) Short Interest Down 59.6% in June

Ted Baker Plc (OTCMKTS:TBAKF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decrease of 59.6% from the June 15th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.
Shares of TBAKF stock remained flat at $$2.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.40. Ted Baker has a twelve month low of $0.93 and a twelve month high of $2.92.
Ted Baker Company Profile
