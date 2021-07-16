Ted Baker Plc (OTCMKTS:TBAKF) Short Interest Down 59.6% in June

Ted Baker Plc (OTCMKTS:TBAKF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decrease of 59.6% from the June 15th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Shares of TBAKF stock remained flat at $$2.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.40. Ted Baker has a twelve month low of $0.93 and a twelve month high of $2.92.

Ted Baker Plc engages in the design, wholesale, and retail of menswear, womenswear, and accessories under the Ted Baker brand in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, and South Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Licensing. It offers various collections, including global, phormal, endurance, accessories, bedding, children's wear, eyewear, footwear, fragrance and skin wear, gifting and stationery, jewelry, lingerie and sleepwear, luggage, neckwear, rugs, suiting, technical accessories, and watches.

