Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Short Interest Update

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decline of 85.1% from the June 15th total of 20,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of TLSNY traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,806. The company has a market cap of $18.41 billion, a PE ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 0.27. Telia Company AB has a one year low of $7.54 and a one year high of $9.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.78.
Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Telia Company AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 32.73% and a negative net margin of 26.57%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Telia Company AB will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.
Telia Company AB (publ) Company Profile
Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, and Estonia. The company offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed telephony services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities. It is also involved in the broadcasting and content activities; and financing business.
