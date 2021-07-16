Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) Director Lyle Berman Acquires 117,647 Shares of Stock

Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) Director Lyle Berman acquired 117,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.25 per share, with a total value of $499,999.75.
Shares of TLS stock opened at $30.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Telos Co. has a one year low of $18.08 and a one year high of $41.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.06.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee lifted its position in shares of Telos by 87.5% during the first quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Telos by 169.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Telos by 10.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Telos by 254.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Telos by 67.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. 34.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Telos Company Profile
Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.
