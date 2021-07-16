Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.15 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) to announce $1.15 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.13 billion and the highest is $1.16 billion. Tempur Sealy International reported sales of $665.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 72.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International will report full year sales of $4.66 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.48 billion to $4.78 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $5.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.76 billion to $5.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Tempur Sealy International.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.12. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 123.25% and a net margin of 10.76%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion.

TPX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Truist boosted their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.73.

In other news, CFO Bhaskar Rao sold 141,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total value of $5,419,420.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 283,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,904,061.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven H. Rusing sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total value of $63,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,747 shares in the company, valued at $3,943,996.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 168,085 shares of company stock worth $6,470,882. Corporate insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TPX. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TPX opened at $39.03 on Tuesday. Tempur Sealy International has a fifty-two week low of $18.06 and a fifty-two week high of $42.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.66%.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

