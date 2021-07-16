Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Research Coverage Started at China Renaissance Securities

Equities research analysts at China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) in a research note issued on Tuesday, FinViz reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. China Renaissance Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 77.42% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. decreased their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.56.

NYSE TME opened at $12.40 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a one year low of $12.08 and a one year high of $32.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.04.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.59. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The business had revenue of $7.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 434.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. 31.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

