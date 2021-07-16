Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) Trading Down 5.8%

Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) shares fell 5.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $16.87 and last traded at $16.96. 28,351 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,362,091 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on TEN. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Tenneco in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Tenneco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Tenneco from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Tenneco from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Tenneco from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.45, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.38. Tenneco had a negative net margin of 3.79% and a positive return on equity of 50.55%. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. Tenneco’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tenneco Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tenneco news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 235,600 shares of Tenneco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total value of $2,546,836.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 69,444 shares of Tenneco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.76, for a total transaction of $747,217.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,922,344 shares of company stock worth $23,155,012 in the last three months. 1.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TEN. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Tenneco in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,124,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 111.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,069,866 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $11,469,000 after purchasing an additional 563,643 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 12.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,161,660 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $44,613,000 after purchasing an additional 467,677 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 196.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 696,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,464,000 after purchasing an additional 461,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 347.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 569,587 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,038,000 after purchasing an additional 442,346 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tenneco

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company operates through Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts segments.

