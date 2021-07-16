Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) Trading Down 5.8%

Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) shares fell 5.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $16.87 and last traded at $16.96. 28,351 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,362,091 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.00.
Several research firms have weighed in on TEN. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Tenneco in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Tenneco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Tenneco from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Tenneco from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Tenneco from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.45, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.23.
In other Tenneco news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 235,600 shares of Tenneco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total value of $2,546,836.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 69,444 shares of Tenneco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.76, for a total transaction of $747,217.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,922,344 shares of company stock worth $23,155,012 in the last three months. 1.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TEN. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Tenneco in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,124,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 111.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,069,866 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $11,469,000 after purchasing an additional 563,643 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 12.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,161,660 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $44,613,000 after purchasing an additional 467,677 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 196.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 696,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,464,000 after purchasing an additional 461,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 347.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 569,587 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,038,000 after purchasing an additional 442,346 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Tenneco (NYSE:TEN)
Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company operates through Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts segments.
