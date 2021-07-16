TerraCredit Market Capitalization Reaches $721,441.82 (CREDIT)

TerraCredit (CURRENCY:CREDIT) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. One TerraCredit coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0076 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, TerraCredit has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. TerraCredit has a total market cap of $721,441.82 and approximately $5,177.00 worth of TerraCredit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TerraCredit alerts:

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded up 33.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TerraCredit Profile

TerraCredit (CREDIT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. TerraCredit’s total supply is 106,265,009 coins and its circulating supply is 95,083,315 coins. The official website for TerraCredit is terra-credit.com. TerraCredit’s official Twitter account is @CreditTerra and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “CREDIT is a decentralized cryptocurrency token used by the Terra platform. CREDIT facilitates online and physical payments across different devices and is designed to be simple and relevant to anyone with a basic computer or smartphone. At its core, CREDIT employs Proof of Stake (PoS) which allows any user to become a block producer. SIR TERRA is the foundation which has designed 'CREDIT' coins to offer fast and free blockchain based payments. “

Buying and Selling TerraCredit

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraCredit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraCredit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TerraCredit using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TerraCredit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TerraCredit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.