Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Stock Position Trimmed by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 613 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,590,707,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 505.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,675,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $694,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068,870 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,806,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,987,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218,722 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,469,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,246,577,000 after buying an additional 986,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 168.6% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,536,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $252,174,000 after buying an additional 964,421 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

TXN stock opened at $188.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 6.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $187.54. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $125.43 and a 52 week high of $197.58.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.04% and a return on equity of 69.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.34%.

A number of research firms have commented on TXN. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $201.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Longbow Research boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.03.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

