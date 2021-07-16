The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Acquired by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,380 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $2,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,658,777 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $123,629,000 after purchasing an additional 290,433 shares during the period. Cadinha & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter worth $17,545,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 44,885 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 130,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter worth $11,606,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BX shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. raised their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.50.

In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 33,404 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.88, for a total transaction of $3,002,351.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 363,489 shares in the company, valued at $32,670,391.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 140,351 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.24, for a total transaction of $12,665,274.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 921,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,115,822.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,656,272 shares of company stock worth $230,663,723. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BX stock opened at $102.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.13 billion, a PE ratio of 31.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.26 and a fifty-two week high of $102.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.24.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 15.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.77%.

About The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

