The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Principle Wealth Partners LLC

Principle Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. The Boeing accounts for about 1.5% of Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $12,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its stake in shares of The Boeing by 72.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 21,241 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,410,000 after purchasing an additional 8,893 shares during the last quarter. Independent Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of The Boeing by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Independent Family Office LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance grew its stake in shares of The Boeing by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,267 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,618,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Boeing by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,508 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 53.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Boeing from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $224.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $307.00 price target on The Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The Boeing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $258.43.

In other news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total value of $449,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,678,726.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BA traded down $2.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $220.50. 145,709 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,434,438. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $141.58 and a 12 month high of $278.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.42. The company has a market cap of $128.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.83 and a beta of 1.62.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $15.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.70) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

