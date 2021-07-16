The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) PT Raised to $54.50 at Citigroup

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) had its price target raised by Citigroup from $51.50 to $54.50 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Securities decreased their price target on The Carlyle Group from $15.50 to $10.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. CIBC cut their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an underperformer rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Carlyle Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, lifted their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $49.50 to $51.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.67.

Shares of CG stock opened at $45.49 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.40. The Carlyle Group has a one year low of $23.48 and a one year high of $48.44.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $612.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.12 million. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 28.22% and a net margin of 53.69%. The Carlyle Group’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is presently 48.78%.

In related news, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 2,639 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $114,770.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total value of $83,520,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,249,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,555,545,133.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,205,948 shares of company stock worth $94,414,767 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in The Carlyle Group by 37.7% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 10,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 46,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 12,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. 36.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

