The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Stake Lifted by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors increased its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 29.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,594 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 0.7% in the first quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 4.8% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 3.2% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EL traded down $1.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $325.46. 2,573 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,119,214. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $187.75 and a 1 year high of $327.59. The firm has a market cap of $117.98 billion, a PE ratio of 63.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $305.45.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 39.04% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Michael O’hare sold 2,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.59, for a total value of $643,089.97. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,836. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lynn Forester sold 880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.15, for a total value of $266,772.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,576 shares in the company, valued at $2,599,814.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 517,130 shares of company stock valued at $147,782,647. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EL. Oppenheimer increased their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $331.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised The Estée Lauder Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. DA Davidson increased their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $348.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Societe Generale began coverage on The Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.96.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

