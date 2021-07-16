The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) Shares Bought by HRT Financial LP

HRT Financial LP raised its stake in The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) by 482.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 80,621 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,773 shares during the quarter. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in The First of Long Island were worth $1,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its position in The First of Long Island by 0.8% in the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 63,648 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in The First of Long Island by 122.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in The First of Long Island by 2.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in The First of Long Island by 1.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 108,224 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in The First of Long Island by 26.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,556 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 2,236 shares during the last quarter. 57.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The First of Long Island alerts:

Shares of FLIC opened at $21.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $504.37 million, a PE ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.57. The First of Long Island Co. has a 1 year low of $14.04 and a 1 year high of $23.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.92.

The First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45. The business had revenue of $29.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.02 million. The First of Long Island had a net margin of 30.58% and a return on equity of 10.81%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The First of Long Island Co. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The First of Long Island’s payout ratio is 42.22%.

In related news, Director Milbrey Rennie Taylor sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total transaction of $44,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,216 shares in the company, valued at $603,650.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The First of Long Island from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st.

The First of Long Island Company Profile

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, interest on lawyer accounts, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market accounts.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC).

Receive News & Ratings for The First of Long Island Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The First of Long Island and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.