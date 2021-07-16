The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX) Short Interest Up 283.0% in June

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, a growth of 283.0% from the June 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.31. The stock had a trading volume of 8,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,952. The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.88 and a fifty-two week high of $13.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.35.

Get The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 3.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 440,599 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,490,000 after purchasing an additional 15,430 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 13.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 240,723 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after purchasing an additional 28,480 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 5.0% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 312,737 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,897,000 after purchasing an additional 14,976 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 68.5% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 31,054 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 12,619 shares in the last quarter.

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Healthcare and Wellness Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily operating in the healthcare and wellness sector.

Featured Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.