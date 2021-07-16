The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Alstom (EPA:ALO) a €38.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €38.00 ($44.71) price objective on Alstom (EPA:ALO) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ALO has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on shares of Alstom in a research note on Monday. UBS Group set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on Alstom in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on Alstom in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Societe Generale set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on shares of Alstom and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on shares of Alstom in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €49.44 ($58.17).

ALO stock opened at €36.00 ($42.35) on Tuesday. Alstom has a 12 month low of €25.65 ($30.18) and a 12 month high of €37.37 ($43.96). The business’s 50-day moving average price is €43.81.

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for electric buses, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, metros, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; and asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

