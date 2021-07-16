The Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades Kyowa Kirin (OTCMKTS:KYKOF) to Neutral

Kyowa Kirin (OTCMKTS:KYKOF) was downgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Kyowa Kirin in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

OTCMKTS:KYKOF opened at $30.35 on Wednesday. Kyowa Kirin has a fifty-two week low of $24.50 and a fifty-two week high of $30.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.22.

Kyowa Kirin Co, Ltd. manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals focused on the therapeutic areas of oncology, nephrology, central nervous system, and immunology worldwide. Its products include ABSTRAL, a sublingual formulation of fentanyl used for the management of episodes of breakthrough pain experienced by cancer patients; ALLELOCK, an antihistamine agent for patients with various types of allergies; CONIEL, a calcium channel blocker for hypertension and angina pectoris; Crysvita, a recombinant human monoclonal IgG1 antibody against the phosphaturic hormone fibroblast growth factor 23; ESPO, a glycoprotein and human erythropoietin; NESP, an erythropoiesis stimulating agent; GRAN, a human colony-stimulating factor; and G-LASTA/Peglasta/Neulasta for chemotherapy-induced febrile neutropenia.

