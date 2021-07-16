The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on Capri (NYSE:CPRI)

Investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Capri (NYSE:CPRI) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.55% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CPRI. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Capri from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. lifted their price target on shares of Capri from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Capri from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Capri in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Capri from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Capri presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.57.

Shares of NYSE CPRI opened at $50.20 on Wednesday. Capri has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $59.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.91. The company has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.74, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.36. Capri had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a positive return on equity of 13.31%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Capri will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Capri news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 3,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $200,534.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,448 shares in the company, valued at $823,102.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capri in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,946,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Capri in the first quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Capri by 87.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 275,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,058,000 after purchasing an additional 128,982 shares during the period. North Fourth Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Capri in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,701,000. Finally, Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capri in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,044,000. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

