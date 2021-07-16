The Goldman Sachs Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Suncor Energy (TSE:SU)

The Goldman Sachs Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a C$29.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SU. ATB Capital decreased their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$33.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Evercore lifted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Suncor Energy from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$32.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$33.72.

Shares of TSE:SU opened at C$27.28 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$41.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,515.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.69, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$29.18. Suncor Energy has a 52-week low of C$14.28 and a 52-week high of C$31.38.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$8.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.90 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Suncor Energy will post 2.7400002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4,666.67%.

In other news, Senior Officer Mark Stephen Little purchased 17,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$28.98 per share, for a total transaction of C$499,922.25. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 76,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,217,191.41.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

