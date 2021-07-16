The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.26 Billion

Analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) will announce $1.26 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for The Hanover Insurance Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.26 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group reported sales of $1.16 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group will report full-year sales of $5.05 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.03 billion to $5.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.21 billion to $5.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow The Hanover Insurance Group.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 10.59%.

THG has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America started coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $166.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Boenning Scattergood started coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.17.

In related news, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 2,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.62, for a total value of $286,919.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $857,546.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bryan J. Salvatore sold 5,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total transaction of $781,062.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,717,863.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,791 shares of company stock worth $2,073,846. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 43.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 314 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 108.6% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 85.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of THG opened at $136.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The Hanover Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $87.71 and a twelve month high of $143.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 30.04%.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

