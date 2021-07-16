The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 29.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,345,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 966,553 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.31% of The Kroger worth $84,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Kroger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $226,065,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 95.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,623,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,842,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253,301 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,072,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,665,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841,672 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 13,815.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,725,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713,141 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,906,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,424 shares during the period. 82.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 14,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total value of $569,931.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 272,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,784,768.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total transaction of $601,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 198,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,452,038.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,570 shares of company stock valued at $1,215,065 in the last three months. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Kroger stock opened at $38.84 on Friday. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $30.35 and a 52 week high of $42.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.98. The stock has a market cap of $29.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.36.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. The Kroger had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The business had revenue of $41.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Kroger declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from The Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The Kroger’s payout ratio is presently 20.75%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of The Kroger from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. boosted their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Northcoast Research boosted their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.20.

The Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

