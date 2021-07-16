The Kroger (NYSE:KR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.950-$3.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.850. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities analysts recently commented on KR shares. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of The Kroger from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Kroger from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The Kroger from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, raised their target price on shares of The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Kroger presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.20.

Shares of KR stock opened at $38.84 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.98. The Kroger has a 52 week low of $30.35 and a 52 week high of $42.99. The company has a market capitalization of $29.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.20. The Kroger had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The firm had revenue of $41.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Kroger will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from The Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 20.75%.

The Kroger declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 17th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other The Kroger news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 16,000 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total transaction of $601,280.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 198,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,452,038.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 1,145 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total transaction of $43,853.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,570 shares of company stock worth $1,215,065. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About The Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

