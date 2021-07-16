The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Major Shareholder John C. Malone Sells 51,500 Shares

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) major shareholder John C. Malone sold 51,500 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.13, for a total transaction of $2,272,695.00. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ LSXMA opened at $45.97 on Friday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52-week low of $31.64 and a 52-week high of $47.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.41.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a negative net margin of 11.93% and a positive return on equity of 0.02%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter.

LSXMA has been the topic of several research reports. lifted their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the first quarter valued at about $39,009,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,278,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 705.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 675,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,796,000 after buying an additional 592,092 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,500,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,165,000 after buying an additional 576,952 shares during the period. Finally, Carlson Capital L P lifted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 141.0% during the fourth quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 540,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,344,000 after purchasing an additional 316,243 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.61% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

