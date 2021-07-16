The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) Reaches New 12-Month High at $187.96

The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $187.96 and last traded at $184.00, with a volume of 273 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $184.00.

Several research firms have commented on MIDD. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on The Middleby from $190.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on The Middleby from $214.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on The Middleby from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on The Middleby from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on The Middleby from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Middleby presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.67.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $170.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of 34.58 and a beta of 1.73.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $758.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.50 million. The Middleby had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 8.59%. The Middleby’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Middleby Co. will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MIDD. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Middleby during the first quarter worth $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in The Middleby by 211.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in The Middleby during the first quarter worth $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of The Middleby by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Middleby in the first quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, countertop cooking, and kitchen ventilation equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment, fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

