The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.50 EPS

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.50), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Progressive had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 14.50%. The company had revenue of $11.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of PGR opened at $94.95 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.80. The Progressive has a one year low of $84.89 and a one year high of $107.58. The company has a market cap of $55.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 6th. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.35%.

In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.17, for a total value of $1,190,040.00. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.78, for a total transaction of $4,130,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 365,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,519,432.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 110,823 shares of company stock valued at $10,585,956. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

PGR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Edward Jones upgraded shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of The Progressive in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of The Progressive in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.69.

The Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

