The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd.

The RMR Group has raised its dividend by 52.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NASDAQ:RMR opened at $38.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 1.69. The RMR Group has a 12-month low of $25.10 and a 12-month high of $44.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.41.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $131.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.02 million. The RMR Group had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 4.71%. As a group, equities analysts predict that The RMR Group will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut The RMR Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The RMR Group from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The RMR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The RMR Group in a report on Sunday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.60.

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2020, it had approximately 2,100 properties in 47 states under management, which are primarily owned by the Managed Equity REITs.

