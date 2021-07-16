The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

SGPYY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Sage Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded The Sage Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. upgraded shares of The Sage Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Wednesday.

The Sage Group stock opened at $39.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.37. The Sage Group has a 12 month low of $30.44 and a 12 month high of $41.06. The firm has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a PE ratio of 27.67 and a beta of 0.91.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.9659 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. The Sage Group’s payout ratio is 40.43%.

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud financial management platform; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a payroll and HR software; and CakeHR, a HR management solution that enables small businesses to manage workforces with tools comprises reporting, organization chart, pay slip, and absence request.

