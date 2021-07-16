The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.200-$1.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $995 M-$1.01 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $947.70 million.

SMPL opened at $36.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.31. The Simply Good Foods has a 12-month low of $18.62 and a 12-month high of $38.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.32 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. The Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $284.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Simply Good Foods will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

SMPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on The Simply Good Foods from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Simply Good Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Stephens assumed coverage on The Simply Good Foods in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a hold rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. upped their target price on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Simply Good Foods presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.43.

In other The Simply Good Foods news, insider C Scott Parker sold 30,000 shares of The Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total value of $1,017,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,049,409.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jill M. Short sold 20,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total value of $723,111.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,048,838.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

