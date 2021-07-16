The Star Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:EHGRF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

The Star Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:EHGRF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 97.6% from the June 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of The Star Entertainment Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of The Star Entertainment Group stock opened at $2.90 on Friday. The Star Entertainment Group has a 12-month low of $2.90 and a 12-month high of $2.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.90.

The Star Entertainment Group Limited operates integrated resorts in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Sydney, Gold Coast, and Brisbane. It owns and operates The Star Sydney, The Star Gold Coast, and Treasury Brisbane casinos, which include hotels, restaurants, bars, theatres, and other entertainment facilities.

