The Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Given Outperform Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their outperform rating on shares of The Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised The Swatch Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, AlphaValue raised shares of The Swatch Group to a reduce rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get The Swatch Group alerts:

Shares of SWGAY opened at $17.43 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.28. The Swatch Group has a 12-month low of $10.08 and a 12-month high of $18.59.

The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. It operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry. The Electronic Systems segment is involved in the design, production, and commercialization of electronic components, as well as sports timing activities.

Featured Article: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for The Swatch Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Swatch Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.