The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.94 Billion

Brokerages expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) will report $10.94 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for The TJX Companies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $11.55 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $10.05 billion. The TJX Companies reported sales of $6.67 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 64%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The TJX Companies will report full year sales of $45.84 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $42.66 billion to $47.08 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $48.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $45.27 billion to $51.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for The TJX Companies.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.34 billion. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 4.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.74) EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on TJX. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on The TJX Companies from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised The TJX Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on The TJX Companies in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.47.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in The TJX Companies by 1.2% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 148,144 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $9,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in The TJX Companies by 1.4% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 266,880 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $17,654,000 after buying an additional 3,727 shares during the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in The TJX Companies by 1.7% in the first quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,477,063 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $230,008,000 after buying an additional 58,316 shares during the last quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The TJX Companies by 8.3% in the first quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 98,005 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $6,483,000 after buying an additional 7,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in The TJX Companies by 20.9% in the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 21,966 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after buying an additional 3,792 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $68.07 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $82.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.98. The TJX Companies has a 12-month low of $50.06 and a 12-month high of $74.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. The TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 335.48%.

About The TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Earnings History and Estimates for The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX)

