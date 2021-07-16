The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Holdings Raised by Adalta Capital Management LLC

Adalta Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,225 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney comprises about 2.5% of Adalta Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Adalta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $4,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $3,003,286,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,494,013 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,531,925,000 after acquiring an additional 5,288,711 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $773,911,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,108,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,817,340,000 after acquiring an additional 3,291,751 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 306.8% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,015,341 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $371,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519,885 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Walt Disney stock traded down $2.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $181.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 199,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,343,474. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $113.37 and a 12 month high of $203.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.63. The company has a market capitalization of $330.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.66, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on The Walt Disney from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Securities dropped their price target on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $202.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on The Walt Disney from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.89.

In other The Walt Disney news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $98,667,649.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 569,131 shares in the company, valued at $101,993,966.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,493,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,376,269.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

