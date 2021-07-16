The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Acquired by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 27.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,414 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 8,128 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $182,871,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 770.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,285,441 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $85,923,000 after purchasing an additional 3,793,076 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 76,365.4% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,697,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $74,127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,692,265 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,162,680 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $143,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707,221 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 110.5% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,668,163 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $53,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,450 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

WMB opened at $25.56 on Friday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $18.26 and a one year high of $28.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.60. The company has a market cap of $31.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.49.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 13.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.43) EPS. Research analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. The Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 149.09%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WMB. TD Securities raised their price objective on The Williams Companies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Argus upgraded The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Mizuho raised their price objective on The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Williams Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.92.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

