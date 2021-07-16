Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) Issues Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Theratechnologies had a negative net margin of 36.56% and a negative return on equity of 142.33%.

NASDAQ:THTX opened at $3.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Theratechnologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.83 and a fifty-two week high of $4.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.67.

THTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Theratechnologies in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Theratechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.83.

Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA and EGRIFTA SV, for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo, an injection refers to ibalizumab for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients.

