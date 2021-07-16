Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Theratechnologies had a negative return on equity of 142.33% and a negative net margin of 36.56%.

Shares of THTX stock opened at $3.50 on Friday. Theratechnologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.83 and a fifty-two week high of $4.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.59.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on THTX shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Theratechnologies in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Theratechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.83.

Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA and EGRIFTA SV, for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo, an injection refers to ibalizumab for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients.

