Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $5.96 Million Stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 1,600.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 693,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 652,319 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $5,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,994,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $945,950,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424,438 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,807,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,361,000 after buying an additional 1,103,502 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,432,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 8,704,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,860,000 after buying an additional 366,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,682,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,669,000 after purchasing an additional 252,842 shares in the last quarter. 41.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NLY shares. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $9.75 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Annaly Capital Management presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.06.

Shares of Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $8.47 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.14. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.92 and a twelve month high of $9.64. The firm has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.24.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 184.57% and a return on equity of 14.15%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.39%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

