Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Lowers Stock Holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its position in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) by 32.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,925 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.06% of Regency Centers worth $6,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Regency Centers in the fourth quarter valued at $737,615,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Regency Centers by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,795,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,237,000 after purchasing an additional 67,917 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Regency Centers by 1.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,749,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,044,000 after purchasing an additional 58,540 shares during the period. PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in Regency Centers by 6.6% in the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 5,693,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,906,000 after purchasing an additional 350,555 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Regency Centers by 6.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,156,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,689,000 after purchasing an additional 255,252 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REG opened at $64.95 on Friday. Regency Centers Co. has a twelve month low of $33.29 and a twelve month high of $68.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.83. The stock has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.28). Regency Centers had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 2.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is 80.68%.

In other news, COO James D. Thompson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.86, for a total transaction of $1,017,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $786,090.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO J Christian Leavitt sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.71, for a total value of $106,736.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,845.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,521 shares of company stock valued at $3,142,997. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Regency Centers in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Regency Centers from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Regency Centers from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded Regency Centers from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Regency Centers from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.71.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

