Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Lowers Stock Holdings in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its position in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,203 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.14% of United Bankshares worth $6,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Bankshares by 4.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 681,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,278,000 after buying an additional 31,257 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of United Bankshares by 26.7% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 3,061 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Bankshares in the first quarter valued at $3,694,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Bankshares in the first quarter valued at $864,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in United Bankshares in the first quarter valued at $301,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

UBSI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on United Bankshares from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. United Bankshares has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

UBSI opened at $35.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. United Bankshares, Inc. has a one year low of $20.57 and a one year high of $42.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.35.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 28.83%. The business had revenue of $283.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.33%.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community segments consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing and consumer loans.

