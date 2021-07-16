Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 47,539 Shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its stake in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 25.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 47,539 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in EPR Properties were worth $6,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nut Tree Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP now owns 2,250,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,125,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 1.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,125,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,434,000 after purchasing an additional 13,299 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of EPR Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $35,405,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 5.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 861,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,140,000 after purchasing an additional 47,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 856,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,834,000 after purchasing an additional 26,256 shares in the last quarter. 82.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

EPR has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James raised EPR Properties from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on EPR Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Bank of America raised EPR Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. EPR Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.17.

EPR opened at $53.88 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 10.59 and a current ratio of 10.59. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.87. EPR Properties has a 12-month low of $20.62 and a 12-month high of $56.07.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.43). EPR Properties had a negative return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 44.08%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EPR Properties will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%.

EPR Properties Profile

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR).

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.