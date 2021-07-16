Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 50,467 Shares of Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its position in shares of Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) by 20.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 199,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,467 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.53% of Premier Financial worth $6,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Premier Financial by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. F3Logic LLC bought a new position in Premier Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Premier Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in Premier Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Premier Financial by 231.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 5,361 shares during the last quarter. 66.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PFC opened at $27.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.52. Premier Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $14.74 and a 1-year high of $35.90.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $82.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.33 million. Premier Financial had a net margin of 37.47% and a return on equity of 13.70%. As a group, research analysts expect that Premier Financial Corp. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. This is an increase from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Premier Financial’s payout ratio is 37.68%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PFC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Premier Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Premier Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.13.

Premier Financial Profile

Premier Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services. It offers various demand, checking, money market, certificates of deposits, certificates of deposit account registry service, and savings accounts; and investment products. The company also provides residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, home improvement and home equity loans, and consumer loans.

