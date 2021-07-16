Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 78,388 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 70.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,477 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 78,388 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Etsy were worth $6,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Etsy by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,234,991 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,465,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702,074 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Etsy by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,472,011 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $497,373,000 after purchasing an additional 216,943 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter worth $196,817,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Etsy by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 971,842 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $195,991,000 after acquiring an additional 216,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Etsy by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 703,869 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $141,949,000 after acquiring an additional 22,693 shares in the last quarter. 82.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ETSY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $218.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Etsy in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Etsy in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Etsy from $162.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Etsy in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.52.

Etsy stock opened at $182.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $175.35. The stock has a market cap of $23.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.80, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.57. Etsy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.50 and a fifty-two week high of $251.86.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.16. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.44% and a net margin of 23.46%. The firm had revenue of $550.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.56 million. Analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Etsy news, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.83, for a total transaction of $1,114,044.00. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 746 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.21, for a total value of $159,800.66. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,466.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,622 shares of company stock worth $12,042,758 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

