Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Trims Stock Position in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its holdings in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) by 60.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,970 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 31,661 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Wix.com were worth $5,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wix.com during the first quarter worth $5,860,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Wix.com during the first quarter worth $552,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 51.3% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 3,266 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 12.6% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Wix.com by 29.1% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 118,487 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,084,000 after buying an additional 26,697 shares in the last quarter. 85.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wix.com alerts:

WIX opened at $277.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.67 and a beta of 1.40. Wix.com Ltd. has a twelve month low of $213.12 and a twelve month high of $362.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $273.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.54) by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $304.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.05 million. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 27.78% and a negative return on equity of 87.95%. Wix.com’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Wix.com Ltd. will post -4.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WIX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wix.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Wix.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $340.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Wix.com from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wix.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $322.19.

Wix.com Profile

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.