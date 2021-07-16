Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) PT Set at $33.54 by William Blair

William Blair set a $33.54 price objective on Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on THRY. CJS Securities began coverage on Thryv in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Thryv in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Thryv from a strong sell rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.51.

Shares of Thryv stock opened at $30.90 on Monday. Thryv has a 12 month low of $8.10 and a 12 month high of $37.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion and a PE ratio of 6.99.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $280.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.20 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Thryv will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total transaction of $338,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 1,060,077 shares of company stock valued at $24,278,268 over the last ninety days. 56.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THRY. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Thryv during the first quarter worth about $19,879,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new stake in Thryv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,110,000. Brooktree Capital Management bought a new stake in Thryv in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,771,000. Herald Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Thryv in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,452,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Thryv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,469,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

About Thryv

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

