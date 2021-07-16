Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) Trading Down 6.9% After Insider Selling

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY)’s stock price was down 6.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $29.59 and last traded at $29.59. Approximately 4,856 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 240,556 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.77.

Specifically, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 1,029,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total value of $23,473,101.60. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,060,077 shares of company stock valued at $24,278,268. 56.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on THRY shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Thryv in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thryv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. CJS Securities started coverage on shares of Thryv in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. William Blair set a $33.54 price target on shares of Thryv in a research report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Thryv in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.51.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion and a PE ratio of 6.75.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $280.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thryv Holdings, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Thryv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,879,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Thryv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,110,000. Brooktree Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Thryv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,771,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Thryv by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 179,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,210,000 after acquiring an additional 71,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herald Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Thryv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,452,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

