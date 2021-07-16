Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) Short Interest Down 96.6% in June

Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,800 shares, a decline of 96.6% from the June 15th total of 679,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 149,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TDW. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 15.8% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Tidewater by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 8,841 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Tidewater during the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Tidewater during the fourth quarter worth $138,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Tidewater by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

TDW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tidewater from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Tidewater in a research note on Sunday, May 9th.

Shares of NYSE TDW traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 207,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,194. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Tidewater has a fifty-two week low of $5.32 and a fifty-two week high of $15.92. The company has a market cap of $475.91 million, a PE ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.41.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.27). Tidewater had a negative net margin of 58.52% and a negative return on equity of 11.05%. The business had revenue of $83.50 million during the quarter.

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

