TIG Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Pathfinder Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:PFDRU)

TIG Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:PFDRU) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 317,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,148,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition during the first quarter worth $9,016,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Pathfinder Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,449,000. HBK Investments L P purchased a new position in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,920,000. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $7,425,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $6,771,000.

Get Pathfinder Acquisition alerts:

OTCMKTS PFDRU traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $10.00. 35,797 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,169. Pathfinder Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.77 and a fifty-two week high of $10.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.96.

Pathfinder Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

See Also: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFDRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pathfinder Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:PFDRU).

Receive News & Ratings for Pathfinder Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pathfinder Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.