TIG Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 27,431 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,509,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 81.1% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 259 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 297 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 356 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 865 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on JAZZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.63.

NASDAQ JAZZ traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $178.57. 172 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 552,401. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a fifty-two week low of $105.12 and a fifty-two week high of $189.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.03. The firm has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.83. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.95% and a net margin of 21.27%. The firm had revenue of $607.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 11.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.07, for a total transaction of $313,372.50. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,712,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,600 shares of company stock valued at $2,605,002. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

